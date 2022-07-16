Johnny Depp Spotted With Attorney Camille Vasquez Post Actor's Prague Concert; Watch

Lawyer Camille Vasquez gained widespread popularity following the high-profile defamation trial involving Johnny Depp and his ex-wife Amber Heard. During the trials, the lawyer and the Pirates of the Caribbean actor's names were linked a number of times.

Although Camille has refuted these rumours multiple times and has already given a clarification regarding the kind of relationship she shares with her client, fans seem to be not over it yet as they still continue to link the duo. Recently, a video of Depp and his legal team including Camille Vasquez meeting after a concert have taken the internet by storm.

Johnny Depp spotted with Camille Vasquez and his legal team

Recently, Johnny Depp was spotted reuniting with his lawyer Camille Vasquez and his legal team after the actor attended a Prague concert. Several fan pages have uploaded glimpses of their recent meetup on their Instagram handle. In the video, Depp can be seen laughing and talking to his legal team. Moreover, he can also be seen shaking hands and hugging one of the persons introduced by Camille, which, fans are assuming to be the latter's boyfriend. The video also shows Johnny waving at his fans.

Take a look at the video:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans thronged the comments section and dropped heartfelt emoticons. Some netizens lauded the friendship shared by the duo whereas others hoped that the two should end up being together. One of the users wrote, "This is such a beautiful video. This is what friendship looks like" another wrote, "Being a big fan of Johnny, I want to thank his lawyers for believing in him and standing by him. He looks so happy... and free" while the other user wrote, "I was hoping Camille and Johnny would end up together. Oh well hopeless romantic in me."

Camille Vasquez reveals boyfriend's reaction to dating rumours with Johnny Depp

Reportedly, Camille Vasquez is dating an England-based WeWork executive, Edward Owen. In a conversation with Access Hollywood, Vasquez stated that Edward has even met Depp and understands their working relationship which has been there for four and a half years now. Speaking about her boyfriend's reaction to her dating rumours, Camille revealed to the portal-

"He’s wonderful and supportive and loves me; has met Johnny. He knows that I’ve worked for Johnny for four-and-a-half years now, so there was no issue there ever. He’s just wonderful and supportive.”

