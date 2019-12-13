Is Khloe Kardashian Trying To Prove Her Christmas Decor Is Better Than Kendall And Kim?

Khloe Kardashian has taken a completely different approach than her sisters Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when it comes to Christmas décor this year. The 35-year-old KUWTK star uploaded a picture of her Christmas décor on Instagram. Read on to know more about this story and why Khloe's approach stood out.

Khloe trying to upstage Kim and Kendall?

Khloe Kardashian is a fashion influencer and beauty mogul just like the others in the Kar-Jenner clan. The entire Kardashian-Jenner family takes the holiday season very seriously. The family not only throws some of the most lavish Christmas parties in the industry but also launches holiday collections from their beauty brands accompanied with annual Christmas cards.

A while ago, Kim Kardashian West had uploaded pictures of her holiday decorations at her house. Her younger sister and model Kendall Jenner followed Kim and uploaded an Instagram story and gave a glimpse of her Christmas décor to her fans. This time, Khloe Kardashian uploaded a picture of her Christmas tree décor on Instagram.

Many of her fans started speculating that this is an attempt by Khloe to upstage her sisters Kim and Kendall. Khloe Kardashian followed a much more traditional theme than her sister Kim’s white holiday décor. Khloe Kardashian went with a blush pink palette for the Christmas tree décor. These colours align with recently launched Pink Diamond perfume with KKW fragrances.

This décor, as pointed out by several fans, was also a reflection of her fun and feisty personality. The green tree was decorated all over with pink feathers with dark pink ball ornaments dispersed everywhere. The lights used on this tree also complemented the overall décor. These lights were all white and pink. Khloe clicked this picture with pink sunset in the background.

Khloe tagged famed florist Jeff Leatham in the picture. He was also the decorator at Kim and Kanye’s wedding and created the iconic flower wall that has now become a trend. Jeff Leatham, Kim Kardashian West, and Kourtney Kardashian all commented on her post. Take a look.

