Khloe Kardashian Is Shocked And Confused Over Caitlyn Jenner's "haven't Talked" Comment

Khloe Kardashian finally responded to Caitlyn Jenner’s claim that they have not talked properly for the past five to six years. Khloe, during her appearance on the British reality show, I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!, denied Caitlyn’s claim and said that she is shocked by it. Read on to know more about Khloe’s reaction and what exactly Caitlyn said during her appearance on the same show.

Khloe Kardashian denies Caitlyn’s claims

Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce Jenner, has been gaining major headlines after she confessed on a reality show that she has not talked much to her stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian since she came out as transgender. Caitlyn Jenner made these claims during her appearance on the British reality show I’m a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!

Now, Caitlyn's stepdaughter Khloe Kardashian responded to these claims during her appearance on the same show. Khloe Kardashian, while responding to the question posed regarding Caitlyn’s claim, said that she is shocked by Caitlyn’s allegation. She stated that she is extremely confused about what her stepfather said on the show.

A leading media portal’s report also states that Khloe was nothing but supporting during Caitlyn’s transition. But things got bitter between these two when Caitlyn called out Kris Jenner in her memoir The Secrets of My Life back in 2017. In this book, the former husband of Kris claimed that Kris knew Bruce was having gender issues when they were married. After this claim by Caitlyn, Kris insisted on the fact she was shocked when Bruce announced that she was transgender.

Caitlyn Jenner, during her appearance on the British reality show, had claimed that Khloe was pissed off about the whole transition process. She continued by stating that it has been five or six years and they have not really talked with each other. Caitlyn Jenner continued by stating that she was really close to Khloe since she raised her since she was five years old.

