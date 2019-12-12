Did Khloe Kardashian Shade Jordyn Woods Over Her Lie Detector Revelation? Details Inside

Khloe Kardashian recently took to Instagram and posted a cryptic picture on her story. Many fans are tweeting about this and stating that Khloe is throwing shade at Jordyn Woods after she made an appearance on the Jada Pinkett’s Red Table Talk show. Read on to know more about this story.

Khloe shades Jordyn Woods?

The Kardashian-Jenner clan reportedly broke off their ties with Jordyn after the Tristan Thompson scandal came to light. Jordyn recently made her second appearance on Jada Pinkett Smith’s show Red Table Talk and took a lie detector test. She was quoted on the show stating that she wants to clear the air regarding the Tristan Thompson scandal. Jordyn passed the test with flying colours and it was proved that she did not sleep with Tristan Thompson.

After the episode aired, Khloe Kardashian took to Instagram and shared a cryptic picture on her story. This picture shared by Khloe had the quote, ‘Liars always ready to take oaths.’ This post shared by Khloe Kardashian led fans to speculate if this was shade thrown by Khloe regarding the lie detector taste taken by Jordyn Woods.

She also made a series of stories that started quotes like, “Learn to discipline your emotions and handle yourself with grace in situations where people push you into being cruel." and "Being nice is honestly so hard when everyone is so stupid." The third story had the quote "Liars are always ready to take oaths." The final quote, however, came as a surprise to fans. The Instagram story stated, "Stop being so f**king forgiving, people know exactly what the f**k they're doing." This quote surprised fans because Khloe Kardashian had reportedly publicly forgiven Jordyn and Tristan just last week.

Fan Reactions

She didn’t “return” to #RedTableTalk this was the same day as the original interview. Y’all making her seem like she’s out her speaking on shit that provides no value to her life https://t.co/kTDMMlte8f — Morgan Christina (@_morganchrstina) December 12, 2019

#KhloeKardashian Posts Cryptic Quote About 'Liars' After Jordyn Woods Passes ...https://t.co/5DYT1xd1gB Enough is Enough!! #KhloeKardashian almost a mother figure over #JordynWoods but she continues to act like a senior citizen bully to this her, over some old bull 💩. STOP!!😤 — JapKid (@JapKid) December 11, 2019

