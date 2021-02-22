Is 'News Of The World' Based On True Story? Here's Everything You Need To Know

Tom Hanks and Helena Zengel stunned everybody with their performance in the 2020 film News of the World. This Old West drama film was directed by Paul Greengrass. The film revolves around a war veteran (Hanks) returning a young girl named Johanna/ Cicada (Zengel) to her remaining family as she was kidnapped by Native Americans as an infant. So, is News of the World based on a true story?

Is ‘News of the World’ based on true story?

Tom Hanks is one of the most talented actors in Hollywood and he cast a spell on his audience in the film, News of the World. In this Paul Greengrass film, Hanks played the role of a war veteran. He starred alongside actor Helena Zengel. The film went on to bag several awards and received a great response from critics and audience alike.

Also read | Is 'Saving Private Ryan' Based On A True Story? All About Tom Hanks And Matt Damon Starrer

But after watching the film, many fans wondered if, News of the World based on a true story? This Paul Greengrass film is based on Paulette Jiles’ novel of the same name. But unfortunately, Jiles’ novel is completely fictional. In one of his interviews with Texas Monthly, Paulette Jiles spoke about the same. She revealed that Tom Hanks’ character is partially based on her friend Wayne Chisholm’s great great grandfather.

In the interview, Jiles revealed that her friend Chisolm’s ancestor was Aloysius Cornelius Kydd. Kydd used to read newspapers as part of public performances. Paulette found this piece was history amusing and fascinating at the same time and ended up using Kydd’s profession as a reference point for her book character. With her friend’s permission, Jiles changed Chisholm’s ancestor’s last name from Kydd to Kidd.

Also read | Tom Hanks' 'Pinocchio' Movie Adds Luke Evans

Talking about News of the World, Tom Hanks character Captain Jefferson Kyle Kidd is a Civil War veteran. Just like Kydd, Kidd makes a living out of reading newspapers as a public service and performance. During one of his journeys, he notices Johanna and gets to know that she was adopted by the Native American Kiowa tribe. He soon takes it upon himself to return Johanna a.k.a. Cicada to her original family, but Cicada prefers being with her adoptive family.

Also read | Tom Hanks To Host Special TV Program For Biden Inauguration, Hollywood Stars To Perform

Also read | Tom Hanks Says Cinema Halls Will Absolutely' Survive COVID-19

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.