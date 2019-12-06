Rita Ora Is Dating Jude Law's Son Rafferty Law, Confirm Reports

After a lot of rumours around Rita Ora and Rafferty Law, reports have finally confirmed that the two are dating. The duo is in a relationship since a couple of weeks after falling in love with each other at the sets of the upcoming remake of Charles Dickens' Oliver Twist. Fans also made a few comments about their chemistry and that is where the gossip started. Now that they are in a relationship, they could not help holding hands as they left from Giorgio Armani's fashion awards in London. Here are some pictures of Rita Ora with Jude Law's son, Rafferty Law.

HQs: @RitaOra and Rafferty Law seen attending Giorgio Armani - Fashion Awards afterparty at Harry's Bar on December 02, 2019 in London, England. https://t.co/StPrq1luFO pic.twitter.com/AsuaZ0nKam — Rita Ora Media | ROBR (@RitaOrasMedia) December 4, 2019

Rita Ora and Raferrty Law

Rita is older than Rafferty by six years. The Your Song singer will be seen playing the role of Artful Dodger and Rafferty Law will be playing the character of Oliver in the upcoming remake of movie Oliver Twist. Rafferty is a model and has previously made several appearances in many fashion week events. The forthcoming movie will surely be a big break for him. The shoot of the movie started a month ago. The cast of the movie also includes Game of Thrones star Lena Headey, David Walliams, Noel Clarke, Sophie Simnett, Franz Drameh and Michael Caine. Fans are excited to see them both together in the upcoming remake.

