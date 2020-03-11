Is Ryan Reynolds Related To Burt Reynolds? Here Is All You Need To Know

Ryan Reynolds, who last graced the big screens with 6 Underground, is considered one of the most sought-after actors of Hollywood. His recent releases like Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw and Pokemon Detective Pikachu have managed to hit the high notes at the box office. Apart from being famous for his unconventional looks and flamboyant personality, the actor is considered as one of the many celebrities, who have made it big in the film industry without any support from Hollywood biggies. However, many fans speculate that Ryan Reynolds is related to the legendary actor, Burt Reynolds. Here are the details.

Is Ryan Reynolds related to Burt Reynolds?

Born in 1976, Ryan Reynolds dipped his toes in Hollywood in 1991, when he was seen as Billy Simpson in the Canadian-produced teen soap opera Hillside, which was distributed in the United States by Nickelodeon as Fifteen. Since his debut film, Reynolds delivered a range of successful films like Van Wilder, Waiting... and The Proposal. However, the actor rose to prominence with his performance in the Deadpool series. While speculations making the rounds state that Ryan is related to Burt Reynolds, it, however, seems false, as per reports.

What's next for Ryan Reynolds?

Ryan Reynolds is currently having a packed schedule, as the actor has a slew of releases lined up for the coming year. Ryan last graced the big screen with the much-acclaimed vigilante film, 6 Underground. Helmed by Michael Bay, 6 Underground chronicles the story of six agents, who have to bury their dark past to change the future. Reynolds will also be seen in a Shawn Levy directorial, Free Guy.

Expected to release in 2020, Free Guy revolves around the life of a bank-teller who discovers that he is in an open-world video game. The actor also has Clue in his pocket, which revolves around the life of a band of strangers, who frantically try to figure out who is the murderer among them. Reynolds will be next seen in the third franchise of the hit film, Deadpool.

