Ryan Reynolds' Adorable Throwback Photos With His Brother Jeff Reynolds

Popular Hollywood actor Ryan Reynolds has often spoken about his special bond with his brother Jeff Reynolds. Narrating an incident, the actor has also spoken about the time when they got their ears pierced and how his father reacted to it. Ryan said that his head snapped up immediately. He could see he (their dad) wasn’t just looking at him. His confused eyes darted spastically between all four boys in shock, disbelief, and anger. What he was, in fact, looking at, were four young men, sitting at a dinner table with a freshly pierced ear, the actor told an entertainment portal.

The actor is married to Blake Lively. The couple has two children together. He is also known for trolling people on social media constantly. The Deadpool actor has also posted pictures with his brother. The 6 Underground actor usually shares photos of him with his brother Jeff Reynolds from their childhood days on the latter's birthdays, sending him his birthday wishes. These childhood photos are often accompanied with hilarious and sweet captions. Check them out.

In this picture, Ryan says while he has three older brothers, he only has one Jeff, before going on to lovingly roast his brother.

In this particular birthday wish for Jeff, Ryan roasted himself, while wishing Jeff a happy birthday.

Ryan once again posted a childhood photo of Jeff and him in a car. Ryan once again made a hilarious self-deprecating joke.

All these photos with his brother Jeff prove that he deeply values their relationship.

