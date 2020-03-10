Ryan Reynolds' Film Promo Videos And Teasers That Will Make Your Day; Watch

Canadian-American actor Ryan Reynolds is known for his funny moments from films like Deadpool or take down the emotional stroll in The Proposal. Either way, the 43-year-old actor is known for his versatility in his roles since his debut as a young star in Fifteen in 1991. Furthermore, the actor has some interesting film released in the last decade. The essence of which is provided with the promos and trailers of the film. Here are some of the best trailers and promo videos of his film which made fans drive to the cinema and watch it.

The Change-Up

The Change is a comedy film starring Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman. Before the release of the film, some fun snippets and trailers were released. The best one was where they are suited up and mocking the film. Throughout the promo video, lead actors Ryan Reynolds and Jason Bateman are arguing with each other, regarding how the movie will fail.

Deadpool 2

Deadpool 2 is undoubtedly the funniest and successful film that Ryan Reynolds has been a part of. In this promo video, Ryan is apologising to David Beckham, for reasons that get revealed in the end. The promotional video is rather fun and can tickle your funny bones. Further, in the video, Deadpool’s antics will make you laugh for sure. The video is titled as With Apologies To David Beckham.

The Hitman’s Bodyguard

Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson, and Salma Hayek starrer The Hitman’s Bodyguard is a funny action thriller. The film was a hit back when it released. However, the promo video/ teaser of the film got everyone curious about the film. It is short yet manages to raise the interest of the viewers, according to the comments of the video.

