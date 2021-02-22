Is 'Split' Based On A True Story? Find Out The Truth About Kevin Crumb's Character

Helmed by M Night Shyamalan, the 2016 released psychological horror-thriller Split is the second instalment of the Unbreakable trilogy. Starring James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Jay and Betty Buckley, the plot of the film revolves around the life of Kevin who suffers from a dissociative identity disorder. While dealing with 23 alter egos, Kevin kidnaps and imprisons three teenage girls in an isolated underground facility.

The girls must figure out his friendly personas in order to be safe before he unleashes his 24th personality. Upon its release, Split earned critical acclamation from fan and critics alike, however, not many know that the premise of the film is loosely based on the real-life of a person. Here’s taking a look at the intriguing details about the plot of the film.

Is Split based on a true story?

According to ScreenRant, the main character of the film was inspired by the life of Billy Milligan, who came to notice as the first person to use his multiple personalities disorder as a defence in the court in the United States of America. As per the outlet, Billy was initially taken into custody back in 1975 for armed robbery and rape. However, he was released in 1977.

Soon after his release, Billy was booked again for sexually exploiting three women at Ohio State University. Post his arrest, his trial reportedly drew a lot of attention due to his defence’s use of multiple personality disorder. He was reportedly acquitted by the court and was sent to a state mental facility. At first, it was believed that Billy has 10 different personalities, however, later in the diagnosis, it was found that he had additional 14 personalities. He served his sentence at the medical facility and was released in the year 1988.

Split’s critical reception

According to Deadline Hollywood, the film made a net profit of about $68.2 million. Split managed to garner $138.3 and $140.2 in the United States and Canada respectively. The movie’s worldwide collection is reported to be $278.5 million. On IMDb, Split has recorded a 7.3-star rating out of 10.

