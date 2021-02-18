Kanye West's Split From Kim Kardashian Has Been Difficult For The Rapper: Reports

Kanye West has been in a state of an emotional downward spiral ever since his supposed split with his wife of nearly seven years as per a report on People Magazine. A source was quoted by the publication in question that the rapper very well knows that he is about to lose his life and what is he exactly losing when Kim Kardashian goes ahead with the paperwork. In addition to the same, the source was also quoted recounting the several episodes involving Kim's family, herself and the musician, where the mother of four children, 40, had to stand up for her husband in situations that would be very rarely looked into by a wife. The final parts of the source's statements saw the enigmatic personality in question revealing that despite all of that, Kanye West is hoping for a miracle.

What else did the report say?

As implied by the source that was quoted by the publication in question, there is no love lost between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, but the split is the best and the most practical decision as per Kim. The source says that Kim has allowed her husband to interact with his children anytime he wants, but boundaries have to be maintained. The news pieces regarding Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce have been making rounds on the internet for quite some time, but, as per a report on E! News, Kardashian is yet to file the relevant documents with the concerned authorities.

About Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's wedding:

The couple, who were officially seeing each other for two years at the time, tied the knot on May 24th, 2014. At the time of their marriage, their firstborn, North, was reportedly all of 11 months old. The main event and the relevant ceremonies reportedly took place in Italy. As of this writing, including North, the couple has four children, with the names of the other ones being Chicago, Psalm, and Saint.

