Is The Greatest Showman A True Story? Details About The Characters & Plot Of The Musical

The Greatest Showman (2017) is a multi-star cast musical that stars actors Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson, and Zendaya. Are you wondering, “Is The Greatest Showman a true story”? The Greatest Showman has drawn its inspiration from P. T. Barnum's circus. Here is an insight into The Greatest Showman story.

ALSO READ: Is Audrie And Daisy Based On A True Story? Learn The Details About The Netflix Film

The Greatest Showman Real Story:

The Greatest Showman features the story of P. T. Barnum’s circus. The circus show reportedly became a worldwide sensation. The film also showcases the real-life stars of P. T. Barnum's circus. Here is a list of some characters from the film that were based on the real-life stars of P. T. Barnum's circus:

P.T. Barnum:

Hugh Jackman played the role of P.T. Barnum in The Greatest Showman. P.T. Barnum was not only in a showman but he was also a businessman and politician. He was the founder of the Barnum & Bailey Circus. In the film, P.T. Barnum loses his job and then decides to start a circus to support his family. This is partly true. The actual P.T. Barnum did not lose his job but sold off his general store since the state of Connecticut had banned the lottery system.

ALSO READ: Is 'The Tax Collector' Based On A True Story? Know All About The Shia LaBeouf Starrer

In the film, Hugh Jackman’s character had an infatuation for an opera singer. However, this was completely fictional. There is no evidence of a romantic relationship between the two. Further, in the film, Hugh Jackman’s character recruited the dwarf Charles Stratton when he was 22 years old. However, in reality, Charles Stratton was recruited when he was just 4 years old. Further, he was also a distant cousin of P.T. Barnum. In The Greatest Showman, Hugh Jackman’s character started a circus when he was quite young. However, in reality, Barnum was 60 when he started the world-famous circus.

Charity (Hallett) Barnum:

Charity (Hallett) Barnum was P.T. Barnum’s wife. Charity’s role was played by Michelle Williams in the film. The film showcases Hugh Jackman’s character having an infatuation for an opera singer due to which his wife temporarily left him. However, according to P.T. Barnum’s autobiographies, he deeply loved his wife.

ALSO READ: Is 'Seabiscuit' Based On A True Story? Know All About The Tobey Maguire Starrer

Phillip Carlyle:

Phillip Carlyle features as P.T. Barnum’s protégé who later runs away to join another circus. Phillip Carlyle’s character was played by Zac Efron. This character later falls in love with a trapeze artist who performed in P.T. Barnum’s circus. It is interesting to note that Zac Efron’s character was completely fictional.

Here’s a list of some other characters from The Greatest Showman. These characters were based on real-life stars of P. T. Barnum's circus:

Jenny Lind, played by Rebecca Ferguson

Lettie Lutz, played by Keala Settle

James Gordon Bennett, played by Paul Sparks

ALSO READ: Is 'The Notebook' Based On True Story? Know All About The Film

Source: Still from The Greatest Showman

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.