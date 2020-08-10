Is 'The Tax Collector' Based On A True Story? Know All About The Shia LaBeouf Starrer

The new crime action film The Tax Collector stars Bobby Soto and Shia LaBeouf in lead roles. The Tax Collector was released on August 7, 2020, and is available on iTunes, Google Play and other streaming services. It follows the story of two men who work for a drug lord. Their job description entails collecting the drug lord’s cut from the local gangs. They also have to keep the money flowing. However, things don’t go as smoothly for them, when an old rival of the drug lord, arrives in their lives. Upon the rival's unwelcome arrival, the power structures begins to shift. Read on to find out, “Is The Tax Collector based on a real story?”

Tax Collector Real Story: Is The Tax Collector based on a real story?

The Tax Collector focuses on the brutal and bloody side of the gang wars. It shows a slight and seemingly inconsequential change, can completely overturn one’s standing in the criminal world. But, according to a report on The Cinemaholic, The Tax Collector is not based on a true story.

The report further suggests that the film is entirely based on an original screenplay written by Director David Ayer. Although the Shia LaBeouf starrer is not based on any real characters or true events, The Cinemaholic report suggests that the director did take inspiration from his own experience. He also added the episodes from the lives of some cast members.

In the movie, we meet a character named Conejo. The actor, Jose “Conejo” Martín, who plays the role of Conejo in the film revealed that, he and Ayer since they were kids. The film has used his personal story to give meaning to his character on the screen. The LA Times report has further revealed that Martín had been on a run from the law for years. But, he was caught and extradited to the US from Mexico. Upon his release from prison in 2018, he became a part of The Tax Collector.

Who is in The Tax Collector Cast?

The Tax Collector Cast’s most well known is Shia LaBeouf, the 34-year-old American actor. LaBeouf was also seen in movies like Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen and Transformers: Dark of the Moon. The American Actor, Bobby Soto is seen as David Cuevas, a tax collector and Creeper's friend/partner. Cinthya Carmona plays the role of Alexis Cuevas, David's wife. The other cast members include George Lopez, Jay Reeves, Lana Parrilla, Chelsea Rendon, and many talented actors.

