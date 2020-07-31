Is 'The Notebook' Based On True Story? Know All About The Film

The Notebook stars Ryan Gosling alongside Rachel McAdams in the lead roles. This Nick Cassavetes-directorial is an adaptation of Nicholas Sparks’ 1996 book of the same name. It is a romantic drama movie, set in 1940s South Carolina. Here’s everything you need to know about the romantic drama movie.

The Notebook on Netflix

The Notebook has recently returned to the online streaming service Netflix. It came back on July 18, 2020, Saturday at 12:01 am PT. Read on to know if The Notebook is based on a true story:

Is The Notebook based on a true story?

According to a report, Nicholas Sparks took inspiration from his wife before writing The Notebook. It happened before the author married Cathy Sparks in 1989. On his official website, Nicholas Sparks has penned a story about his ex-wife’s grandparents, who inspired the characters, Noah and Allie, in the romantic drama movie.

The author mentioned how Cathy Sparks was fond of her grandparents, whom she loved to visit on the weekends. After their wedding, the couple went to visit them with some cake and a short video from their ceremony. Nicholas Sparks heard pieces of his wife’s grandparents’ love story, which eventually became a part of The Notebook.

On his official website, Nicholas Sparks also wrote what he remembered the most from the day. He explained the way the duo treated each other. The author added that grandparents took care of each other after 60 years of marriage, just like the newly wedded couple treats within 12 hours. Sparks also described how he realised that true love could last forever.

The Notebook movie plot

The film revolves around mill worker Noah Calhoun and a rich lass Allie, who are in love with each other. However, the girl’s parents do not approve of their relationship. Later on, Noah goes to serve in World War II, which marks the end of their affair. Meanwhile, Allie gets involved with a young and rich man and plans to spend her life with him. When Noah comes back to his town, things take a different turn.

The story of The Notebook begins with an old gentleman reading a story to his wife. When the plot starts to unfold, the viewers witness surprising twists. Upon its release in 2004, The Notebook garnered mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. However, it performed well at the box-office and received numerous awards and accolades for the performances of Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams. It turned out to be a sleeper hit and has gained a cult following over the years.

