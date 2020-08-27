Is Ivan The Gorilla Still Alive? Here's The Real Story Behind The New Disney Film

The new Disney film The One and Only Ivan is a fantasy story for all ages. The film was released on Disney Plus on August 14, 2020. Helmed by director Thea Sharrock, The One and Only Ivan is based on author K. A. Applegate’s novel by the same name. The movie narrates the heartwarming story of a silverback lowland gorilla named Ivan who lived in a cage at a mall. Aside from a story that will melt even the coldest of hearts, the film also stars the voices of some of Hollywood’s most talented actors. Here is the real story of Ivan the gorilla.

Real Ivan the Gorilla: The story of the silverback Show Gorilla

While the Disney film’s story contains many fictional characters, Ivan the gorilla is based on a real-life gorilla, who was taken from the jungles in western Africa. According to a report on Decider, Ivan was forcefully separated from its parents in 1964 and brought to Tacoma Washington. In Washington, Ivan became the star attraction of The World Famous B&I Circus Store, run by Earl Irwin, who was found the circus store.

When Ivan was still a baby gorilla, he was taken in by the Johnston family. The Johnstons raised him like a son until he was three years old. However, at that point, Ivan became too big to be handled safely, and his foster family had to cage him.

Ivan spent the upcoming three decades of his life in the circus show. He was reportedly accompanied by a baby elephant and a seal, as we saw in the movie. However, one thing the Disney film left out was that Ivan was accompanied by bears and flamingos as well. Ivan soon began showing a keen interest in finger painting. For a short while, his artwork and paintings were on display at the Key Center Library in Lakebay, Washington.

Is The One and Only Ivan still alive?

Sadly, the silverback show gorilla is sadly no longer alive. Ivan passed away in 2012 at an Atlanta zoo, where he had lived between the ages of 48 and 50. He was anaesthetised during a physical exam due to his declining health, but he never woke up.

How long do Gorillas live?

According to worldwildlife.org, in the wild Gorillas live between 35 to 40 years on an average. They are the world’s largest primates and healthy male gorillas can weigh somewhere around 143-169kg and standing about 1.4-1.8m tall in the wild. Their female counterparts tend to be 20-30cm shorter. Females weigh roughly half as much as the males.

