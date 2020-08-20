Chaka Khan, Who Plays Henrietta On 'The One And Only Ivan', Says They Have 'lot In Common'

The One and Only Ivan, based on Katherine Applegate's book, is all set for its release on August 21. Directed by Thea Sharrock, the film stars Sam Rockwell, Angelina Jolie, Chaka Khan, Danny DeVito, and more. The book has been brought to life by the team in the form of CGI and is a live-action film. Chaka Khan, who voiced the character of Henrietta the Chicken, opened up about what it was like to work on the film and her character.

Chaka Khan in The One and Only Ivan

Talking about the plotline of the film in a statement, the singer said that she loves the story because there is a wide range of emotions between the animals. Adding that they are all human-like, Khan said that every animal in cartoons is a human. She added that they mimick humans in real life. The musician thinks that it is a good way to teach children certain things about life and animation is a good way to do that.

ALSO READ | Angelina Jolie Speaks About Being Quarantined With Her Six Kids; Says 'I Like Chaos'

Talking about her character, she said that Henrietta is like an alpha female chicken. Chaka Khan added that they have a lot in common, they are both alpha females. She further said that they are both outspoken and always speak their minds. The musician added that they both have the same traits of being able to nurture someone or cuss them out. Khan thinks that it is cool that Henrietta looks like a rock and roll chicken.

ALSO READ | Dwayne Johnson Wishes Danny DeVito A Happy Birthday, Trolls Kevin Hart

The One and Only Ivan features multiple actors who have voiced different characters in the film. It features Sam Rockwell as Ivan, Angelina Jolie as Stella, Danny DeVito as Bob, Chaka Khan as Henrietta, Brooklyn Prince as Ruby, Helen Mirren as Snickers, Mike White as Frankie, and more. The film narrates the story of a 400-pound gorilla named Ivan who shares a communal habitat in a shopping mall with Stella the elephant, Bob the dog, Henrietta the chicken, and more. He tries to piece together his past with Stella's help as they make an escape plan to break free from captivity.

ALSO READ | Colin Farrell Will Be Great As The Penguin: Danny DeVito

ALSO READ | Is Angelina Jolie Helping Kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara Reconcile With Brad Pitt?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.