Cast Of 'The One And Only Ivan' And Characters That Actors Will Voice In The Flick

The One and Only Ivan was one of the most awaited films to come on Disney+. The film stars a huge star cast with some of the most prominent actors. In the trailer itself, several actors can be heard voicing their respective characters. The One and Only Ivan was originally scheduled to release in theatres; however, due to the pandemic conditions, the release date was pushed forward and the makers decided to give the film an OTT release. The One and Only Ivan film tells the story of a gorilla, who lives in a circus. All the animals there are obscure of how they got there in the first place. However, things change when a baby elephant is mistreated and Ivan takes the initiative to communicate their discomfort. Here is the cast of The One and Only Ivan along with the characters they play.

Also Read | Is Angelina Jolie Helping Kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara Reconcile With Brad Pitt?

Cast of The One and Only Ivan and the characters they play

Also Read | Chaka Khan, Who Plays Henrietta On 'The One And Only Ivan', Says They Have 'lot In Common'

Who is the voice of Ivan in The One and Only Ivan?

The character of Ivan is a silverback gorilla. He is aware of him being a circus animal and does not mind it. However, due to certain circumstances, things change and he is pushed to fight for freedom. Sam Rockwell, who is an Academy Award winner, lends his voice to the character of Ivan in the film.

Angelina Jolie as Stella

Angelina Jolie lends her voice to the character of a wise and old circus elephant. She is one of the most respected animals in the circus. She also happens to be Ivan’s role model and the mother of Julia. In the past, Angelina Jolie has voiced Tigress in the Kung Fu Panda series for which she was immensely praised.

Danny DeVito as Bob

Bob is a stray dog in the film who also serves as comic relief. His personality charms everyone at the circus as he also manages to crack everyone up once in a while. Danny DeVito is a well-known artist who in the past has played the role of Penguin in Batman Returns.

Helen Mirren as Snickers

Snickers is the fancy and posh looking poodle in the circus. She has been voiced by another Oscar winner, Helen Mirren. Thus the cast itself has three Oscar winners voicing characters in the film. Helen Mirren is well known for her work as Queen Elizabeth II in The Queen. She has also voiced the character of Dean Hardscrabble in Monsters University.

Brooklynn Prince as Ruby

Ruby is the new elephant in the circus and is adorable in her appearance. Despite her lack of experience, Ruby charms the audience with her adorable innocence. Brooklynn Prince in the past has voiced Zoe in The Angry Birds Movie 2. Besides that, Brooklynn has worked in films like The Florida Project, The Turning, and Home Before Dark.

Also Read | Is The One And Only Ivan A True Story? An Insight Into The Story & Characters Of The Film

Bryan Cranston as Mack

Bryan Cranston as Mack is the circus owner for whom the animals work. However, Mack was the one who adopted and raised Ivan. Bryan Cranston in the past has worked as Walter White in Breaking Bad and as Hal Wilkerson in Malcolm in The Middle.

Also Read | Courteney Cox Finds A Buyer For Her NZ$4.4mn Apartment In West Hollywood

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.