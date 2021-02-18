Is 'The Strangers Prey At Night' Based On A True Story? All About The 2018 Horror Film

The Strangers Prey at Night is a 2018 American psychological slasher film directed by Johannes Roberts. A sequel to the 2008 film The Strangers, the movie shows the story of a family staying at a secluded mobile home park for a night. They are stalked and then hunted by three masked psychopaths. Is The Strangers Prey at Night based on a true story? Find out here.

Is The Strangers Prey at Night based on a true story?

The trailer of the film suggests that the film is based on true events. As reported by Metro US, director Johannes Roberts also stated the same in an interview. He said that the story is based on screenplay writer Bryan Bertino's own experience. He added that the exact incident happened with him in terms of a girl coming up to his house and knocking at the door. Later, there were burglaries around in the area. That is what inspired Bryan for The Strangers Prey at Night.

Describing the incident at the time of the film’s release, Bertino explained that as a kid he lived in a house on a street in the middle of nowhere. One night when his parents were out, someone knocked on the door and his little sister answered. At the door, some people were asking for somebody who didn’t live in that house. Later, they found out at those people were knocking on doors in the area and if nobody was home, they were breaking into their houses.

The Strangers Prey at Night cast includes Bailee Madison, Lewis Pullman and Christina Hendricks, among others. The film grossed $32.1 million worldwide on a budget of $5 million. It received mixed reviews from critics. The IMDb rating of The Strangers Prey at Night is 5.2 out of 10.

The first part of the film titled The Strangers was released in 2008. The film was written and directed by Bryan Bertino. Just like its sequel, the prequel too revolved around the similar lines of two people who go to a remote house to spend some quality time with each other. A knock at the door changes their lives. This film was also inspired by real-life events and is said to be a true story. The IMDb rating of The Strangers is 6.2 out of 10.

