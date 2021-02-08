Is 'Malcolm And Marie' A True Story? Is The Film About Malcolm X? Find Out

Malcolm & Marie is the latest drama romance film available to stream on OTT giant, Netflix. The movie is about smouldering tensions and painful revelations that push a couple towards a romantic reckoning. The movie has left many fans wondering “is Malcolm and Marie a true story?” and “is Malcolm and Marie about Malcolm X”

Is Malcolm and Marie a true story?

Sam Levinson’s latest film, Malcolm & Marie, is partly based on true events. In fact, a report in Deadline suggests that the movie draws inspiration from Levinson’s own life, like most of his other projects in the past. However, the plot and other parts of the story are much more than the life events of the director of the film.

True incidents in Malcolm & Marie

The few incidents that have been portrayed in the film, and have been drawn from Sam Levinson’s life are:

Thank you speech at a movie premiere

In the film, there is a scene, where the titular character, Malcolm, forgets to thanks his girlfriend Marie while talking about the film. Apparently, Malcolm had based that film on Marie’s life. So leaving her out from his thank-you speech sours the relationship further.

Malcolm's profession

In the film, the titular character is a filmmaker, much like Sam Levinson in real life.

Another event that draws reference from real life in the film is a negative review by a critic given for Malcolm’s film. In the film, the titular character talks about, “That white lady from the L.A. Times”, who has given him a negative review. In real life, Sam had received a negative review for his film, Assassination Nation by critic Katie Walsh of the L.A. Times.

On another note, Malcolm and Marie is one of the few films that was incepted, written, filmed, produced and released during the COVID 19 pandemic. Moreover, the whole script of the film was written in only 6 days. The cast of the film filmed it in a house over the course of two weeks abiding by the COVID protocols.

Is Malcolm and Marie about Malcolm X?

The Netflix film, Malcolm & Marie is not based on Malcom X. The movie’s titular characters are fictional. Malcolm X was an African American Muslim minister and human rights activist who was an important figure during the civil rights movement.

