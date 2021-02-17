Is Emraan Hashmi, Yukti Thareja & Jubin Nautiyal's 'Lut Gaye' Song Based On A True Story?

On February 17, the makers of Yukti Thareja and Emraan Hashmi's new song titled Lut Gaye unveiled the official video of the same on the internet. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and gained immense love from fans as soon as it was released. The music video of the song features the story of how three men kill a bride and are later shot dead in an encounter. Is the music video of the Lut Gaye song based on a true story?

Although there is no official confirmation about the same, the video of the song suggested that the song is based on true events from 1991. On November 16, 1991, three men who killed the bride were shot dead in an encounter. From being an undercover cop, Vijay Dandekar became the most dreaded encounter cop of Mumbai police. He never married after his love passed away.

Lut Gaye song's story

In the song, Emraan plays the role of a police inspector, Vijay Dandekar. He falls in love with a woman who was supposed to marry someone else. Both of them elope and marry each other. The duo reaches a nearby household and shares some warm moments. They tie the knot in the presence of a priest. Moments later, three men barge into their apartment and shoot the bride. The cop tries his best to save his love and calls for an ambulance. However, his wife passes away. Later, the cop kills the three men responsible for his wife's death.

More about Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye

Emraan Hashmi's Lut Gaye has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi and penned by Manoj Muntashir. The music video is directed by Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru. They have also directed other classic tracks like Gud Naal Ishq Mitha, Yaad Piya Ki Aane Lagi, Parde Main Rehane Do, Woh Chali Woh Chali, Leja Leja Re, and more. Lut Gaye is Emraan Hashmi's second appearance in a music video after Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon that released in 2015.

In an interaction, Emraan Hashmi said that he had received appreciation and love for Main Rahoon Ya Na Rahoon. Later, when Bhushan and Vinay-Radhika spoke to him about Lut Gaye, he was happy to collaborate on the single. It is a beautiful melody with words that will have an instant connect with the listeners. He further stated that he is hoping the audience will love the song as much as he did.

(Source: From PR)

