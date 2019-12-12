Best Of 2019: Netflix's Must-watch List Is Ready With Its Best Movies And TV Series

Netflix is one of the major streaming platforms. Apart from being a streaming platform, Netflix is also a major content producer. Netflix’s TV series and movies have all won several awards and have been loved by the viewers since inception. Read on to know about the movies and TV series that were critically acclaimed on Netflix.

Best of Netflix in 2019

Movies

1. The Irishman

The Irishman was one of the most anticipated movies of 2019. The Irishman’s casting brings pulls in all of its viewers. The Martin Scorsese film re-teams Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci since Casino and with another stellar casting of Al Pacino. The film is still one of the highly watched movies on the platform.

2. Zodiac

Zodiac is considered to be one of the best works of David Fincher. Zodiac although based on a true story dives deep in the mindset of the killer and the obsession it needs to follow the trail to hunt down the cold-blooded hunter. The film was appreciated by critics for its detailed and tightly constructed narrative.

3. The Matrix

This movie is to date considered to be way ahead of its times. The film allowed filmmakers all around the world and the audiences to accept a new era of special effects and futuristic concepts. This futuristic sci-fi film has now attained a cult classic status because of the cinematic blend it provides.

TV Series

1. The Crown

The Crown is one of the most critically acclaimed shows on Netflix. The minute details of the show based on the British Royal Family has not only impressed critics but the audience as well. The Crown has not only created a buzz in the entertainment industry but has reportedly familiarised itself in the off-screen Royal family as well.

2. Queer Eye

Queer Eye is one of the reality shows that have not only broken show ratings but also various cultural, religious, and gender-based barriers. This rebooted version of the show once again gives the helms of its heroes in the hands of five gay men who brings phenomenal transformation in their lives. The FAB5 has not only transformed the lives of their heroes but has also impacted its viewers with a visible positivity.

3. Our Planet

Our Planet marks the debut of the legendary David Attenborough in the world of Netflix. The show follows the traditional wildlife documentary format and gives a new perspective to the animal kingdom. But apart from following its traditional format, the series all focuses on how humans are the biggest threat to the wildlife and environment in general.

