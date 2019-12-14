'Sweet Girl' On Netflix: Everything You Need To Know About The Cast

Jason Momoa, known for his role in HBO's iconic fantasy drama, Game of Thrones and in Zack Snyder’s 2017 superhero flick Justice League, has been making the headlines again with the announcement of his upcoming venture. He will be seen in a revenge flick, along with Isabela Merced. Read more to know about the whole story:

Jason Momoa to star in Sweet Girl

Actor Jason Mamoa will be seen starring in Netflix’s action revenge film Sweet Girl. The highly anticipated movie is speculated to be a box office hit. It will be directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza and is being written by Philip Eisner and Gregg Hurwitz. The plot of the movie will revolve around a devastated husband who vows to seek justice and bring destruction to the people who are responsible for his wife’s death while protecting his daughter, the only one he has left in his world.

The cast of the Sweet Girl

The revenge flick Sweet Girl will feature an ensemble cast of actors that include Isabela Merced, Jason Momoa, and Adria Arjona in the lead roles. Michael Raymond James, Dominic Fumusa, and Justin Bartha will also be seen in the movie. Isabela Merced is most popular for her role in the 2019 adventure family flick Dora and the Lost City of Gold. She was also a part of Let It Snow, which was also released in 2019. Adria Arjona is mostly known for her character portrayal of Five, in the 2019 action thriller 6 Underground. She also played a role in the 2017 television show Emerald City, and Narcos, in the year 2015. Jason Mamoa plays a major role in the movie, and fans of the actor are anticipating the arrival of the movie in the theatres. The movie will also feature Once Upon A Time's Michael Raymond, who played the character of Neil Cassady in the television series. In the movie, he will be seen in a negative role.

Jason Mamoa’s other projects

It has been officially announced that Jason Mamoa will reprise his role of Arthur Curry, in the 2022 superhero flick Aquaman 2. It is the sequel to DC’s Aquaman. The actor had also appeared in the 2017 film Justice League, portraying the same character, which is based on a DC comic superhero from the Lost City of Atlantis. The 2020 superhero flick is directed by James Wan and is co-written by David Leslie, Johnson McGoldrick, and Paul Norris. Not much about the movie has been revealed, but fans are speculating that Aqua Lad, another DC character will make a debut in the DC Universe movies. Fans are eagerly awaiting to see Jason in his upcoming movies.

