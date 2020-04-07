JK Rowling Says She Had Covid-like Symptoms, Shares Technique That Helped Her Recover

JK Rowling, who created Harry Potter, recently took to her social media to reveal that she had Coronavirus like symptoms. She added that she has "fully recovered" after experiencing the symptoms for over 2 weeks. Noting that Rowling did not get tested for the Coronavirus, she credited a breathing treatment for possibly helping her.

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

She shared the treatment with her followers on social media in hopes that it could possibly help others as well. Hours after her first tweet, JK Rowling once again took to her social media to thank her fans for their warm wishes.

She wrote, “Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone x." [sic]

Last week, JK Rowling took to her social media to announce great news for the Harry Potter fans. She announced the launch of a new website, Harry Potter at Home, to help teachers, parents, and caregivers to keep kids entertained amid the Coronavirus lockdown. From work searches to book quizzes, the website promises to be a hub for kids to be entertained.

The website has also given free access to the first part of the series, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. In collaboration with the hub, audible has also made the first part's audiobook available on its site for free. It is available in various languages including English, Japanese, Spanish, French, Italian, and German.

