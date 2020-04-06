Twinkle Khanna Shares JK Rowling's Techniques To Relieve Respiratory Symptoms

Twinkle Khanna is one of the most popular Bollywood celebrities who does not shy away from expressing herself on social media. Khanna, along with the country, is also under a 21-day-lockdown imposed by the government of India to help curb the spread of COVID-19. However, the Mrs Funnybones author recently took to her Instagram handle to share British author J.K. Rowling's instructions on how to relieve respiratory symptoms amid the global Coronavirus pandemic.

Twinkle Khanna reposted J.K. Rowling's techniques to relieve respiratory symptoms

Author of the classic book series Harry Potter, J.K. Rowling recently took to her Twitter handle to admit that she had symptoms of COVID-19, however, was not been tested for the same. Rowling also mentioned that she has been practising a technique suggested by a doctor from Queens Hospital, London.

The Harry Potter author said that those techniques worked for her and claims to have fully recovered within two weeks. She also shared the YouTube link of the doctor sharing the same techniques to relieve respiratory symptoms.

Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I've had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven't been tested) & did this on doc husband's advice. I'm fully recovered & technique helped a lot.https://t.co/xo8AansUvc via @YouTube — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

Recently, Akshay Kumar's wife, Twinkle Khanna reposted J.K. Rowling's tweet on her Instagram handle. Sharing the post, she captioned it writing, "May just help and certainly can’t do any harm. I have the link posted in my bio for those you want to see it." Check out her post below:

Check out the video of potential lifesaving Coronavirus breathing techniques below:

