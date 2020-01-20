Jude Law Reveals That JK Rowling Did THIS While Explaining Dumbledore’s Character

Albus Dumbledore's character is one of the most significant and memorable characters in the entire Harry Potter series. Fans across the world have a special place for the headmaster of the magical school of Hogwarts.

Academy Award-winning actor Jude Law portrayed the character in one of the prequels to the Harry Potter series, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. It is considered one of his most popular roles till date.

Jude Law makes a revelation about Dumbledore from Fantastic Beasts 2

In a recent interview, Jude Law aka younger Dumbledore recalled his preparations behind the character. When he first got on the project, Law knew that he had to work hard for it. He revealed that during the preparatory sessions JK Rowling, the writer of the entire Harry Potter series would explain his role standing for almost three hours.

Jude Law said that one of the most beautiful and memorable things about working on Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald was the opportunity to work along with JK Rowling. He revealed that he spent an entire afternoon once where Rowling gave him the entire history of the character.

He hilariously also revealed how during the start of the meet Rowling stood up and said that she will be standing for the entire time. Jude said that she talked for almost three hours by standing in heels.

Previously, Jude Law had revealed how JK Rowling was one fo the driving forces that helped him understand the character of Albus Dumbledore. He said that she helped him understand the "interior life" of the wizard.

Jude Law is all set to reprise his role again in the untitled sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. The film is being co-written by Steve Kloves, who wrote almost every film in the superhit Harry Potter film franchise. The film is expected to hit the theatres by November 2021.

