'Jumanji 2' Premiere Is A Family Affair For Jack Black As He Poses With Father & Children

Hollywood News

Jack Black kissed his dad Thomas on the red carpet as he made 'Jumanji 2' premiere a family affair with his kids and father. Read to know more.

jumanji

Jumanji: The Next Level is finally set to open up in theatres this Friday. While the fans await the film's release, actor Jack Black has been busy promoting the film. Black had recently appeared on the movie’s Hollywood premiere on Monday night and turned it into a family affair as he brought along his father and his two sons. It was a heart-warming moment as the 50-year old actor posed for pictures with his dad Thomas and affectionately planted a kiss on his cheek.

Jack Black was looking slick as he sported a charcoal grey three-piece suit which he paired with a matching shirt and a bright tie. The actor has two sons that he shares with wife Tanya Haden. The kids, who were also attending the film's premiere, were all dressed up just like their dad.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Receives 'gold Medal' From Fan As Jumanji Kicks Off In Paris, Watch Video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

 

Also Read | Jumanji: The Next Level Stars Danny DeVito And The Rock Crash Wedding And Sing A Duet

Jumanji: The Next Level - Cast and more details

Jumanji: The Next Level is a sequel to the 2017 film Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. The film reunites the cast of Jack Black, Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson, Kevin Hart, Nick Jonas, and Karen Gillan. Others, who will be seen joining the gang on the adventure, include Awkwafina, Danny Glover, and Danny DeVito. The members will embark on a different adventure this time around as they will go on to rescue someone of their own. The crew will have to discover more obstacles and brave a string of new exotic locations to try and escape. The film has been directed by Jake Kasdan and produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, William Teitler, and Matt Tolmach. Jumanji: The Next Level is slated to release on December 13, 2019, this week.

Also Read | Jumanji The Next Level: Dwayne Johnson And Cast Promote The Film On Social Media

 

 

