Jumanji: The Next Level Stars Danny DeVito And The Rock Crash Wedding And Sing A Duet

Jumanji: The Next Level is all set to release on December 13, 2019. It is a sequel to the fantasy comedy movie and will reportedly feature the lead cast of the previous movie. It will also feature actor Danny DeVito, who is mostly known for his phenomenal work in films like One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest, L.A. Confidential, and Matilda. Recently, the two were seen crashing a wedding. Read more to know about these wedding crashers.

The favourite wedding crashers of the town

Actors Danny DeVito and Dwayne Johnson will be seen together in the third instalment of the Jumanji franchise. The two actors were recently seen crashing a wedding together. Johnson took to his official Instagram account to post the video of how they crashed the wedding. The caption on the video read that he has never crashed a wedding, but with LeVito, the experience was truly unforgettable. He added that they were sipping on tequila, enjoying a sunset in Mexico. He added that they crashed a wedding, grabbed a mic and sung a special song. He felt that it was actually quite beautiful and the love in that room surrounding the wedding couple was very strong. Here is the Instagram post by the actor:

About the movie Jumanji

Jumanji: The Next Level will feature Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black and Kevin Hart in the lead roles. It is directed by Jake Kasdan. The movie will also feature the Dostana actor Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas. He was also a part of the previous movie. The film takes place in the fictional world of Jumanji. Fans of the franchise are all excited to see the movie in the theatres.

