Dwayne Johnson Receives 'gold Medal' From Fan As Jumanji Kicks Off In Paris, Watch Video

Hollywood actors Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart are currently busy promoting their upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level. The Rock’s Instagram handle is flooded with posts that define his excitement for his upcoming venture. Be it the Thanksgiving dinner post, or the Jumanji celebratory party held on November 22, Johnson has done his best to keep up the excitement of fans. The premier event of Jumanji: The Next Level took place on December 3 in France, and fans walked in huge numbers to watch the film.

Jumanji: The Next Level kicks off in Paris, Dwayne Johnson thanks fans

On December 3, Dwayne Johnson took to his social media handle to pen a big thank-you note for his fans. Jumanji: The Next Level premiere took place in the world’s biggest theatre in France. In a video posted by Dwayne, he shared that he along with the team landed in France at 5 am in the morning to kick off the European press tour of Jumanji. He said that he finds it cool to hit the gym wheresoever he travels in the world. He stated a funny dialogue saying that the gym had turned into a zoo when he started clicking photographs with everyone. What happened next has got the internet talking. Dwayne Johnson received a 'gold medal' from one of his fans in the gym. The Rock expressed his utmost gratitude for him and thanked him through the same video. Watch it here.

Jumanji: The Next Level is slated to release on December 13. Directed by Jake Kasdan, the movie will be the third instalment of Jumanji series. The trailer of the film is out and fans have shared their excitement about the action-comedy on social media. The film will also feature Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Nick Jonas in a pivotal role.

