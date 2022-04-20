Almost a month after the infamous incident at the 94th Academy award ceremony where Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage, the former's wife Jada Pinkett Smith's show Red Table Talk released the trailer of the upcoming fifth season. The Emmy-award-winning show depicts the actor sitting with her daughter Willow and her mother Adrienne Banfield Norris to candidly discuss their thoughts on a variety of topics.

The show also features celebrity guests including Will Smith and his two sons, Jaden and Tey Smith. The trailer of the upcoming season has stirred the internet as fans wonder if The Matrix Revolutions actor will address the Oscars slap incident which was followed by the King Richard actor being banned from The Academy for 10 years.

Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk 5 trailer

Taking to her social media handles on April 19, 2022, the 50-year-old shared the brief trailer featuring Willow and Norris. The caption read, ''Red Table Talk is back this Wednesday with incredible guests and powerful, insightful and healing conversations''. The short teaser gave a glimpse into the heavy topics discussed by several notable faces including 8-time Grammy nominee Janelle Monáe along with her mother.

The singer delved into her struggles growing up and her father's drug addiction. Another set of celebrity mother-daughter duo to sit at the table is Oscar-winning actor Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin. The show has also invited Miss USA Cheslie Kryst's mother to talk about her daughter's tragic death by suicide. Interestingly, the Smith siblings namely Willow, Jaden, and Trey Smith will have a solo episode for themselves as a group.

While the season looked quite promising where celebrities will candidly talk about their past demons and reveal shocking events of their lives, the Red Table Talk 5 trailer did not show Jada Pinkett Smith addressing the infamous Oscars moment.

As per a report from US Weekly, a source informed that the Smith couple agreed on the fact that Will Smith 'overreacted'. Moreover, the report also claims that Pinkett Smith did not want Will to defend her as 'she's not one of these women that needs protecting. He didn't need to do what he did, she didn't need protecting. She's not a wallflower'.

