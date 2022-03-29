Jada Pinkett Talks About 'healing' In First Post After Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscars Feud

Jada Pinkett Smith took to her social media to share a profound message about 'healing'. This would mark The Matrix Revolutions actor's first post since her husband Will Smith stoked controversy after slapping comedian Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy awards ceremony. Pinkett Smith, who suffers from an auto-immune disease called alopecia, sports a bald head as her condition triggers excessive hair loss.

Comedian Chris Rock, who took the stage to present an award, attempted to make a joke about her baldness by referring her to the character from G.I. Jane during his monologue. While the 50-year-old actor did not look amused, seconds later, her husband Will Smith walked on the stage and smacked Rock across his face. After returning to his seat, Smith shouted, ''Keep my wife's name out your f***king mouth.''

Jada Pinkett Smith's first post after Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation

Jada Pinkett Smith, who married the King Richard actor in 1997 and shares two kids with him, Willow and Jaden Smith, took to her Instagram on 29 March 2022, to share a strong message about healing. The post read, ''This is a season for healing, And I'm here for it." The actor limited the number of comments on the post.

More on Will Smith-Chris Rock altercation at Oscars 2022

As the entire episode was streamed live for viewers across the world, celebrities, as well as people, were divided over Smith's reaction to the joke. While some lauded him for defending his wife publicly, a few believed that the show of violence on such a stage was unacceptable from an actor of his calibre.

While the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences launched a formal review to look into the matter, Will Smith took to his Instagram to pen a formal note of apology for his actions.

In the note, he wrote, ''I would like to publicly apologize(sic) to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness. I would also like to apologize(sic) to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world.''

(Image: AP/@jadapinkettsmith/Instagram)