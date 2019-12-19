Jake Gyllenhaal Birthday: A Few Of The Actors' Best Performances

Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal made his debut in 1991 with City Slickers as Danny Robbins and has done several roles till now. He was born on December 19, 1980. On the occasion of his birthday, read to a few of his best character.

Jake Gyllenhaal’s best roles

Billy Hope

In 2015 sports drama film Southpaw, Jake Gyllenhaal played the role of Billy Hope. The actor was seen at his best body shape as he played a boxer. Gyllenhaal's performance received positive reviews from the critics and audiences.

Quentin Beck

In his recent release, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Jake Gyllenhaal portrayed Quentin Beck or Mysterio. He was loved by the audiences, even as the villain. His witty, funny and evil character was the highlight of the film.

Jamie Randall

Jake Gyllenhaal appeared as Jamie Randall in the romantic drama-comedy, Love & Other Drugs. The film received mix reviews but fared well at the box office. Gyllenhaal's chemistry with co-star Anne Hathaway was praised by audiences.

Robert Graysmith

In David Fincher’s Zodiac, Jake Gyllenhaal was seen Robert Graysmith, a political cartoonist. The movie stars some of the best actors such as Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo. However, Gyllenhaal, intelligent act was admired by many.

Donnie Darko

The 2001 science fiction psychological thriller, Donnie Darko stars Jake Gyllenhaal in the titular role. It might not be the most ground-breaking act by the actor has ever given Hollywood. But it is the one that really set him on a path to be one of Hollywood's big names.

Jack Twist

Jake Gyllenhaal plays Jack Twist in 2005 released Brokeback Mountain. His act in the film is said to be among some of the best performances in Hollywood. Gyllenhaal also earned his first and only Academy Awards nominee, till now.

Louis Bloom

One of the best roles played by Jake Gyllenhaal is Louis Bloom in Nightcrawler. A man determined to make a living as a tragedy cameraman in Los Angeles. His crazy, insane, sadistic and even a bit funny performance received immense appreciations. The actor was nominated for several awards including his Golden Globe.

