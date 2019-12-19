Jake Gyllenhaal Birthday: Movies Of The Talented Actor That Should Be In Your List

Hollywood actor Jake Gyllenhaal made his debut in 1991 with City Slickers and has been a part of several films since then. His recent release was Spider-Man: Far From Home, which was a blockbuster at the box office. He was born on December 19, 1980. On the occasion of his birthday, read through a few of his best characters

Jake Gyllenhaal's best films

Nocturnal Animals

The film stars Jake Gyllenhaal, Amy Adams, Armie Hammer and Laura Linney with others. A wealthy art gallery owner is haunted by her ex-husband's novel; a violent thriller she interprets as a symbolic revenge tale. Tom Ford directed the thriller drama.

Brokeback Mountain

Brokeback Mountain shows the story of a forbidden and secretive relationship between two cowboys and their lives over the years. The romantic drama was directed by Ang Lee. The film has one of the best performances of its stars, Jake Gyllenhaal and Heath Ledger.

End of Watch

Shot documentary-style, End of Watch follows the daily grind of two young police officers in LA who are partners and friends, and what happens when they meet criminal forces greater than themselves. Its stars Jake Gyllenhaal and Michael Peña in lead roles. The film received a number of accolades.

Zodiac

The movie has a stellar cast of Jake Gyllenhaal, Robert Downey Jr. and Mark Ruffalo. In the late 1960s/early 1970s, a San Francisco cartoonist becomes an amateur detective obsessed with tracking down the Zodiac Killer, an unidentified individual who terrorizes Northern California with a killing spree. It was helmed by acclaimed thriller filmmaker, David Fincher.

Nightcrawler

Jake Gyllenhaal as Louis Bloom, gave one of his career-best performances in this 2014 release. The neo-noir thriller also stars Rene Russo, Riz Ahmed and Bill Paxton with others. When Louis Bloom, a con man desperate for work, muscles into the world of LA crime journalism, he blurs the line between observer and participant to become the star of his own story.

Prisoner

When Keller Dover's daughter and her friend go missing, he takes matters into his own hands as the police pursue multiple leads and the pressure mounts. With star cast such as Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal, it is a critically acclaimed thriller film. It was also a success at the box office and nominated for Best Cinematography at the 86th Academy Awards.

Donnie Darko

Donnie Darko remains Jake Gyllenhaal’s one of the best films. A troubled teenager is tortured by visions of a man in a large rabbit suit who manipulates him to commit a series of crimes after he narrowly escapes a bizarre accident. The science fiction psychological thriller also stars Holmes Osborne, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Daveigh Chase and Mary McDonnell with others.

