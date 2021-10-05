Jake Gyllenhaal, Director Antoine Fuqua Reveal How 'The Guilty' Was Shot In Just 11 Days

Jake Gyllenhaal's crime thriller movie The Guilty premiered on Netflix in September and met with positive responses from critics and audiences alike. Recently, Jake Gyllenhaal and director Antoine Fuqua revealed that the movie was shot in just 11 days and also shared how they managed to wrap up the shoot. The movie is based on the 2018 Danish movie of the same name and stars Gyllenhaal as a 911 operator put in a dangerous situation during his otherwise monotonous shift.

Jake Gyllenhaal, Antoine Fuqua reveal how The Guilty was filmed in 11 days

The Guilty revolves around the story of Joe Baylor (Gyllenhaal) who is a demoted police officer relegated to working the 911 phones when he receives a call from a woman who has been abducted. The movie had its world premiere at the 2021 Toronto International Film Festival and received positive reviews from critics, who praised Gyllenhaal's performance. Recently, during a conversation with Collider, Fuqua and Gyllenhaal opened up about how they managed to wrap up the shoot in 11 days.

Fuqua said, "It just felt like something that needed to happen. Right at the height of COVID, the story was compelling, I was available for a short period, Jake was available for a short period… We just had to make it work. And it really is a credit to our industry and the people who work in our industry, everybody [who] came on board, art director, production designers, DPs… I mean, everybody jumped on this movie to make it work knowing we were under pressure for a time during COVID to keep everyone safe."

Jake also spoke about the movie's quick shoot schedule and said, "I think it was sort of baked into the process and into the story from the jump. I don’t know how much you could indulge a story like that. It needed to be done with a time clock." The cast of the thriller flick also included Christina Vidal, with the voices of Ethan Hawke, Riley Keough, Eli Goree, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Paul Dano, and Peter Sarsgaard. The film was released in a limited release on September 24, 2021, then digitally on Netflix on October 1.

Image: Instagram/@jet_vuu/@wowtvita