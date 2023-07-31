Jake Paul’s UNTOLD Documentary Episode Shows His Journey From YouTuber To Boxer | Watch

Jake Paul is known for taking on massive figures from the world of boxing and MMA. Having locked horns with the likes of Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva and Ben Askren, Paul has left a considerable mark in the world of boxing entertainment. Now, an episode from Netflix’s Untold will feature a chapter from his life and highlight how he made a pivotal switch from vlogging and YouTube to being a celebrity boxer.

3 things you need to know:

The upcoming episode based on Jake Paul is titled Jake Paul the Problem Child.

The episode will also detail his brother Logan Paul’s foray into boxing as well.

Jake Paul the Problem Child will release on August 1.

Jake Paul’s journey to become the bad guy

The trailer opens with Jake Paul saying “Hi,” to anyone who might be watching it. He describes himself as a ‘seashell collector,’ and a professional boxer. Subsequently, a montage plays which shows the Paul brothers in their days of vlogging and making viral videos. While speaking on the same, Jake Paul says that he had stopped feeling happy because of it, and found that boxing made him feel ‘alive’.

Moreover, the likes of Ariel Helwani, Tyson Fury, Mike Tyson and Joe Rogan are seen giving their two cents about the authenticity of Paul’s boxing as well. See the trailer below.

Jake Paul to face off against Nate Diaz

The 26-year-old is set to face off against MMA star Nate Diaz. The road to securing a fight against Diaz, who has faced off and won against the likes of Conor McGregor, wasn’t easy. He started boxing professionally in 2018, and won against YouTuber KSI’s brother Deji Olatunji. Jake Paul the Problem Child will release on the OTT platform on August 1, and give insight into the twin brothers’ lives.