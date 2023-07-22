'That fool': Nate Diaz comes in support of Conor McGregor after Jake Paul disrespected him

Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have had one of the most intense rivalries in UFC, but it seems the two also have a respectful corner towards each other as well. Diaz, who is scheduled to face Jake Paul in a boxing contest on August 5, recently laid weight on the comments made by his will-be opponent about his former nemesis. Diaz flipped at Paul for verbally attacking McGregor's partner.

Nate Diaz suprised after UFC fighters kept their silence on Jake Paul

Nate Diaz is perplexed as to why more UFC fighters haven't condemned Jake Paul for his remarks about Conor McGregor and his long-time partner Dee Devlin. The "Problem Child" has now established himself as a major figure in the combat sports world, but in 2020, he was just starting out in boxing and hadn't yet beaten a number of former MMA stars. Paul was already interested in publicly suggesting a fight with McGregor at the time, and the 26-year-old drew a lot of flak for directing some of his trash talk at Devlin.

Nate Diaz criticises Jake Paul for the comments he made about Conor McGregor

Diaz fought McGregor twice and is now set to fight Paul in August, and it appears that his decision to fight Paul was at least partially motivated by his dislike for the trash talk directed at his former opponent. Diaz told Bradley Martyn:

He was talking (explicit) to Conor and dissing his wife and (explicit), and some real disrespectful stuff that he shouldn’t have been saying. And nobody’s saying (explicit). I’m the one that said (explicit) shut the (explicit).' That fool will whip your real (explicit), you’re (explicit) for real. And have some respect. You’re gonna disrespect somebody’s wife and stuff like that who will actually whip your (explicit).

Many people in the combat sports world continue to dismiss Paul's boxing career, but Diaz believes more fighters should step up when the 26-year-old engages in outrageous trash talk.

