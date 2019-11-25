James Bond: Here Are The Top 5 Actors From The Franchise Who Made The Role Iconic

There are some immortal roles in the history of cinema which have been passed down from varied generation of actors and audience and have been hailed for their magnanimity every single time. After Sean Connery who first essayed the role of the feisty spy James Bond in the 1962 film Dr No, several actors went on to portray the iconic character for years to come by. From Connery to Daniel Craig, all the actors to have portrayed the role have instilled their own flavour and nuances to the character. Here are some of the top 5 best James Bond actors.

George Lazenby

George portrayed James Bond in the 1969 film, On Her Majesty's Secret Service. The actor is reportedly hailed for giving a more personal touch to the character. His charm and striking demeanour have definitely found him a spot in the list. Lazenby has indeed gave a glorious contribution to make this character an iconic one.

Pierce Brosnan

After Timothy Dalton, it was Pierce's turn to modernize the character in terms of action and sex appeal. Brosnan brought in individuality and relevancy in the character of James Bond. He is still considered one of the most impressive James Bond actors. His performance in the film Golden Eye has been one of the most superlative James Bond film to go down in history.

Roger Moore

Moore is yet another actor to have brought life to this iconic character. He is also the character who kept the franchise moving after Connery stepped down from the role. He brought a more playfulness to the character. Roger's eager and passionate performance definitely deserves a mention on this list.

Daniel Craig

The actor stepped up for the role when the James Bond franchise needed some serious revamping. The makers chose to depict the first mission of Bond 007. Daniel's unmatchable charisma and screen presence enhanced the role through several notches. It was also director Martin Campbell's nuanced filmmaking which should be credited.

Sean Connery

As they say, nobody leaves an impression as profound as the originator himself. It is here that Sean Connery takes away the cake. It can be safely said that Connery was flawless as Bond. His intensity, charm and passion for the role make him easily secure the top spot in the list.

