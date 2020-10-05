First James Bond Film Dr.No Released On This Day In 1962; All About Global James Bond Day

On this day in history, the World Premiere of James Bond’s Dr. No was held on 5th October 1962 at the London Pavilion, Piccadilly Circus, London. This was the first-ever launch of the James Bond film in a cinema and was attended by acclaimed cinematic artists including Sean Connery, Zena Marshall, and James Bond creator Ian Fleming. October 5 is also marked as the global James Bond Day, celebrated first by Eon Productions, and today, worldwide, the cinema buffs celebrate the 58th anniversary of the James Bond Films franchise.

British spy film, stars the cast Sean Connery, with Ursula Andress and Joseph Wiseman, and was filmed in Jamaica and England. The movie was adapted from the 1958 novel that goes by the same name written by Ian Fleming and was produced by Harry Saltzman and Albert R. Broccoli. The plot revolves around detective James Bond who goes solving the mystery of the strange disappearance of a British agent to Jamaica and finds an underground base of Dr. No. He learns that the character Dr.No was scheming to disrupt the American space launch with a radio beam weapon. The movie also hit Channel 4’s 2003 list for Andress’ role and was condemned by The Vatican as “a dangerous mixture of violence, vulgarity, sadism, and sex” according to several reports.

British author Ian Fleming’s Dr. No was inspired by his love for espionage. Post-WWII, Fleming held series of important desk jobs and was part of a team which traveled to the United States to meet with Colonel “Wild Bill Donovan” and helped write the blueprint for the new Office of the Coordinator of Information, which turned into the Office of Strategic Services, as per a report published by CIA. The organization Fleming was a part of went on to create CIA. Fleming who had always wanted to write a spy novel completed his first book, naming it “Casino Royale. Character James Bond was inspired by the book in his library “Birds of the West Indies” by an ornithologist named James Bond.

Happy #GlobalJamesBondDay everybody!



Dr. No had its worldwide premiere at the London Pavilion, on 5 October 1962 and started the greatest film franchise ever! pic.twitter.com/2zKA0af99C — The 00 Files (@the00files) October 5, 2019

Premiered in America in May 1963

Fleming went on to write 14 books that were adapted by Hollywood as James Bond movies. With the release of Dr. No, the audience in America moviegoers was premiered the movie in May 1963. For several years, the Museum of Modern Art in New York and a Music of Bond Night has been hosted by the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences in Los Angeles commemorating the James Bond Day. In the UK, Christie holds the auction of the James Bond memorabilia, while Belgium and South Africa celebrate the day dressed as Bond movie characters.

