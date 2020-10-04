World Animal Day 2020: Know More About Significance, History And Importance Of The Day

Every year October 4 is marked as the World Animal Day. This year as well, people around the world will be celebrating the day which reinforces celebrating nature and its millions of creatures. The World Animal Day significance is appreciating co-existence of humans as well as animals on one home that is planet Earth. Read on to understand why World Animal Welfare Day 2020 or World Animal Day 2020 is celebrated-

World Animal Day 2020

The main aim of the day is to understand the importance of co-existing with animals of all kinds. The day reinforces improving standards of animal welfare. Be it treatment of animals or understanding the mere existence of types.

Other significances of the day include creating awareness and raising concerns around the importance or endangered species. The day was first coined in the year 1931. A convention of ecologists in Florence, Italy felt the need to make people understand animals and their lives.

World Animal Day history

Heinrich Zimmermann was one of the first few to organise a feast too, which is known as Saint Francis of Assisi, which is dedicated to all animal lovers. The first one was organised in March 1925. He was also responsible for organising the World Animal Day in Berlin, Germany.

For the event over 5000 people showed up and showed their support. This event was organised on October 4 in the aforementioned year. The event witnessed the participation of people who were believers of protecting the animal kingdom.

World Animal Day significance

In the year 2003, the Naturewatch Foundation was responsible for organising the charity website under the name World Animal Day website. The website powers small but effective ways of raising awareness, general knowledge of does and don’ts against nature. This year as well, the website suggests that there are events and conferences on the importance of the day.

However, World Animal Day 2020 is going to be a virtual affair. There are many donations and ongoing campaigns that people can participate in. For example, "Providing support to animal welfare organisations and create an album and documentary films and An Online March for Animal Rights" and so on.

