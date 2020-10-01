World Smile Day 2020: Read All About The History, Meaning And Significance Of The Day

World Smile Day 2020 is going to be celebrated on October 2. World Smile Day is celebrated every year on the first Friday of each October and it is a day that reminds everyone the importance of smiling. On World Smile Day, everyone is asked to make at least one person smile and dedicate themselves to kind acts. Read ahead to know more about this day and why it is so important.

World Smile Day history and meaning

According to the World Smile Day website, it all started back in 1963 with the creation of the smiley face. Harvey Ball, an artist from Worcester, Massachusetts, created one of the most well-known symbols to ever exist. At that point, the symbol was known to be related to goodwill and was used to cheer up people. But as the symbol started being used extensively in media and marketing, the original meaning seemed to have disappeared and Harvey Ball became more and more concerned with the usage of his work.

Thus came the idea for World Smile Day, a day dedicated to just smiles and goodwill. A day when people would make other people smile and do kind acts. The official website for the World Smiles Day mentions - 'The smiley face knows no politics, no geography and no religion. Harvey’s idea was that for at least one day each year, neither should we.' (sic) Thus since 1999, every first Friday of October is celebrated as World Smile Day.

World Smile Day significance

The significance of World Smile Day 2020 lies in its message. As mentioned before, it is a day to embrace goodness and to remind oneself and other people to smile. Research shows that just by the act of smiling can make people feel happy. Another study suggests that people who smile gain more opportunity in life and seem to be kinder.

Thus, people all over the world can take advantage of this day during these trying times and try cheering up their near and dear ones with their kind acts. they can also send their friends and family happy World Smile Day 2020 messages and images.

Promo Pic Credit: Nick Fewings on Unsplash