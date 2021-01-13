James Bond's 25th Film 'No Time To Die' Could Be Delayed From April 2021 Release Date

No Time to Die casts Daniel Craig in his fifth and final outing as James Bond. Directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, it is the twenty-fifth installment in the 007 film series. The movie has faced multiple delays, like several other projects recently. It is currently set to arrive on Easter weekend in April 2021. But now, there are reports that the film could be postponed again.

No Time to Die release date could get delayed for the third time

According to a recent report by Deadline, No Time to Die is bound to move from its Easter weekend release of April 2, 2021, to some time in the fall. The major reason behind it is said to be coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, and the new strain of the novel virus. The United States of America and The United Kingdom are key markets for the film, both having a similar situation of not knowing when the exhibition will be completely working.

No Time to Die release date is expected to be moved to November this year. No specific date has been finalized yet. 007 promotional partners have reportedly already been informed about the delay of the movie to autumn. MGM handles the domestic distribution rights with Universal Pictures looking over international markets.

MGM screened the film for streamers, with a reportedly asking price of $600M. However, no one is willing to pay even half of the amount. The project is a huge asset for MGM studio, and they are adamant about protecting its global theatrical window. It is expected to perform well at the box office considering it being the last James Bond film featuring Daniel Craig.

No Time to Die release date was originally set for November 2019, but was moved to February 2020, and then to April 2020. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the film was delayed to November 2020, and further to April 2021. Now as it is expected to arrive in November 2021, it will be postponed for around two years.

No Time to Die cast includes Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux, who will reprise their roles from previous films. The new additions to the franchise are Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah, and Billy Magnussen. The plot shows agent 007 leaving active service. After five years of rest, he is approached by an old friend and a CIA officer, Felix Leiter. He seeks help from the retired agent. James Bond agrees and has to face dangers which he has never seen before.

