'No Time To Die' Director Cary Fukunaga Has 'mentally & Emotionally' Finished The Film

No Time to Die is an upcoming spy film in the James Bond franchise, starring Daniel Craig as the MI6 agent. The movie was among the first projects which got affected due to the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic as its April release date was pushed ahead. Now director Cary Joji Fukunaga revealed how he has mentally finished the film and is resisting himself for reworking on it. Read to know more.

Cary Joji Fukunaga has mentally finished 'No Time to Die'

In a recent interview with a magazine, No Time to Die director Cary Joji Fukunaga talked about the current pandemic and more. He said that he does not think anyone could have foreseen how the world came to a complete standstill, but he did think audiences would not be going to cinemas.

The filmmaker expressed how he is withstanding on reworking on the movie. Fukunaga stated that one could just “fiddle and tweak” the film and it does not necessarily get better. He mentioned that for all intents and purposes, they had finished the movie. He said that he had mentally and emotionally finished No Time to Die.

Thank you for all your support in the @bonhams1793 BLUE Auction. The auction raised £405,300, with every penny going to the #NHS Charities Urgent Covid-19 Appeal. The Bond 25 clapperboard raised £13,000 and the signed Skyfall photo £1,100. pic.twitter.com/vZrkfxkKqR — James Bond (@007) April 30, 2020

Cary Joji Fukunaga recalled that this is not the first time when a release of his film has been impacted due to a disease. He said that his first movie, Sin Nombre (2009), came out during swine flu, and it was already out in Mexico right when the President of Mexico advised the people to no to go to cinemas.

The filmmaker mentioned that he had trauma from that experience. He stated that he was following the news of the current pandemic, almost every day and was asking the producers, “What’s the plan, guys? Because this isn’t stopping”.

About 'No Time to Die'

No Time to Die is the twenty-fifth instalment in the James Bond film series. It marks Daniel Craig’s fifth and final outing as the fictional agent 007. The movie also features Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Rory Kinnear, Jeffrey Wright, and Léa Seydoux, who will reportedly reprise their roles from previous films. The new addition to the cast is Rami Malek, Ana de Armas, Lashana Lynch, David Dencik, Dali Benssalah and Billy Magnussen.

In No Time to Die, James Bond has left active service. After five years of rest, he is approached by an old friend and a CIA officer, Felix Leiter. He seeks helps form the retired agent. Bond agrees and has to face dangers which he has never seen before. No Time to Die is scheduled to release on November 12, 2020, in the United Kingdom and November 20, 2020, in the United States.

