Daniel Craig Says 'it Isn't The Right Time' To Release 'No Time To Die'; Read More

No Time to Die is an upcoming spy thriller film starring Daniel Craig in his fifth and last outing as James Bond. The movie, like various other tent poles, have been facing release date issue due to COVID-19 pandemic. The film was recently delayed for the second time. Now, Craig backs the decision of postponing the movie.

Daniel Craig supports 'No Time to Die' release date shift

Daniel Craig recently appeared on Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to celebrate James Bond Day, which marks the release of the very first Bond movie, Dr. No in 1962. During the conversation, he opened up about the delays that No Time to Die has faced. He said that the current pandemic situation is bigger than everyone.

The actor stated that they just want the audiences to go and see the movie in the right and safe way. Craig mentioned that cinemas all around the globe are closed at the moment and they want to release the film at the same time all around the world. So, “This isn’t the right time” to release the 25th Bond movie, he noted.

No Time to Die was originally scheduled for November 2019 release, but was pushed to February 2020, and then to April 2020. The project was then shifted to November 2020 due to COVID-19 outbreak. Now the film has been postponed to April 2, 2021. Daniel Craig said that he has his fingers crossed for the set date to be "their day".

Daniel Craig shared his experience of playing the iconic agent 007 for the last time. He mentioned that he has given it everything he can. The actor stated that he is “so glad” that he came back and did the last one. He asserted that they had lots of loose threads that they had not tied up. He noted that the story just did not feel complete and admitted that he needed a break.

The actor said that he needed to get his head away from the franchise for a while. He added that once he got the time again, they started talking about storylines and things that they could do and where they could take the series. The actor also gave a bit of advice to the next James Bond. He asserted them to "not mess it up". Craig called it a beautiful and amazing thing.

Daniel Craig has played James Bond for around 15 years. He debuted as the character in Casino Royale in 2006. The actor went on to essay the role in Quantum of Solace (2008), Skyfall (2012) and Spectre (2015). He has garnered many praises for his performances as MI6 special agent.

