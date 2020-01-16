James Cameron's Highest Grossing Films You Should Definitely Watch Again

James Cameron is one of the most financially successful filmmakers of all time. Known for his science fiction films, he is recognised best for creating franchises such as The Terminator and Avatar.

The Canadian filmmaker has also helped in shaping mainstream cinema over the course of forty years and amassed the kind of money many in the industry can only dream of. Speaking of money, let us take a look at some of the highest-grossing films of the filmmaker:

Avatar (2009)

Avatar is not only one of the most expensive sci-fi films ever made, but it is also the second-highest grosser of all time. Apart from the money it was able to rake in, the film was also considered a game-changer in the world of the VFX films.

After opening to a massive $77,025,481, the film had a lifetime worldwide gross of $2,789,958,507. Avatar is also set for multiple sequels and may well beat Titanic at becoming the film that James Cameron's legacy rests upon.

Titanic (1997)

Titanic was the first-ever Hollywood film to reach $1,000,000,000. It is one of the most recognizable and iconic movies which was able to grab a boatload of Oscars after capturing the hearts of millions on this release.

Titanic also launched ace Hollywood superstar Leonardo Di Caprio into superstardom and James Cameron into history. The film had a worldwide gross of $2,187,463,944.

Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Terminator 2: Judgement Day is regarded by many as the best sequel in cinematic history and arguably one of the finest action films of all time. And while the debate is likely to rage on, the film certainly delivers in every aspect from action and iconography to the effects and storytelling. Considered one of the best films of James Cameron, Terminator 2 had an overall gross of $520,884,847.

Alita: Battle Angel (2019)

Alita: Battle Angel is a cyberpunk-action film and one of James Cameron’s recent releases. The film came out in 2019 and opened up to mixed reviews from critics, whereas it was highly praised by the fans.

Alita: Battle Angel is set several centuries in the future and features some beautiful effects. The sci-fi flick had a worldwide total of $404,852,543 which was massive for a $170,000,000 budget.

