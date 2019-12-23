'Avengers: Endgame' Beats 'Avatar' At Box Office; James Cameron Aims High With 'Avatar 2'

It often takes time for interrelated or anthology movies to release with their prequel series for example recently the movie Joker released and fans are already waiting for the second part of the film. Apart from this, Marvel also previously released their movie, Avengers: Endgame which managed to topple Avatar. Avengers: Endgame became the highest-grossing movie of all time. According to James Cameron (director of Avatar), it would not be long as Avatar will beat Avengers: Endgame, following a future re-release and restoring their franchise back at the top. The team of Avatar also celebrated their 10-year anniversary recently. Let us take a look at the stats between the two movies.

James Cameroon calculated the math

The movie Avatar earned $2.78 billion worldwide while Avengers: Endgame grossed $2.79 billion. The margin between the two movies is less to call Avengers: Endgame a true winner. James Cameron said that Avengers: Endgame beat Avatar by one-quarter of a per cent. Furthermore, he also calculated the gross amount of both the movies and stated that accountants call that a rounding error. The original release schedule for the Avatar sequels was pushed back. Avatar 2 had previously been scheduled for release in December 2020. Although Marvel is also coming up with their new movie Black Widow in 2020. The movie will release on May 1, 2020. The movie will be directed by Cate Shortland and produced by Kevin Feige. And the cast of the movie includes Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle and Rachel Weisz.

