James Corden Admits Being 'rude' To New York Restaurant's Staff; Says 'it Was Ungracious'

James Corden has finally admitted that he was 'rude' to the staff at New York City restaurant Balthazar, days after calling the whole instance 'silly'.

The 44-year-old addressed the issue on a recent episode of The Late Late Show, stating that while it was never his intention to blast the servers, however, his 'sarcastic' comments did come across otherwise. Corden added that he has 'huge respect' for people working at restaurants as he has done it for a long time. Reacting to his ban from the eatery, Corden said he hoped to visit it again and apologise to the staff in person.

James Corden admits to making 'rude' remarks towards NY restaurant's staff

Addressing the allegations made against him by restaurant owner Keith McNally, Corden stated, "Last week, there were stories about me being banned from a restaurant. And at the time I considered, you know, tweeting about it or Instagramming about it." However, he thought of maintaining calm and moving on.

Corden further shared that his dad pointed out that he needed to give an explanation and take responsibility and hence he came out to address it. Narrating what happened, Corden said that his wife Julia Carey was given food "she was allergic to" despite clear specifications. Corden added that their order came back wrong again, to which he responded with a "sarcastic rude comment about cooking it myself."

He added, "It is a comment I deeply regret. I understand the difficulties of being a server. I worked shifts at restaurants for years. I have such respect, and I value anyone that does such a job. And the team at that restaurant are so great. That's why I love it there."

He explained that the staff further got them champagne as a token of apology, and he thought the matter got settled. "I've been walking around thinking that I hadn't done anything wrong, right? But the truth is, I made a rude comment, and it was wrong. It was an unnecessary comment. It was ungracious to the server," Corden explained.

For the unversed, Balthazar's owner Keith McNally detailed the instance on social media last week and called Corden out for being 'the most abusive customer' in the restaurant's 25-year-long journey and also referred to him as a 'tiny Cretin of a man'.

(IMAGE: AP)