James Corden Denies Rumours Of Him Replacing Ellen DeGeneres: 'She Has Done Her Job Well'

In the recent episode of The Late Late Show, James Corden was seen playing Spill your Guts or Fill Your Guts with singer Alicia Keys, when he addressed the rumours of him replacing Ellen DeGeneres in The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Refuting the rumours, James Corden mentioned that there is 'absolutely no truth' in rumours, which suggests that he is 'replacing’ Ellen. More so, the popular host mentioned that it is crazy to take over someone like Ellen DeGeneres, who has done her job ‘outrageously well’.

Also Read | Ellen DeGeneres Says 'we Are Starting A New Chapter'; Kicks Off New Season Of Her Show

'No idea where these rumours come from'

Adding to the same, James Corden mentioned that he has no idea where the rumours are coming from. James Corden further said, “I think when the day comes to end this show will be the day to stop hosting a show every day”. Reacting to James Corden’s claim, Alicia Keys agreed to the host’s statement with a nod and clapped.

Also Read | Diana Penty Narrates 'Tails Of Vicky And D' With Video Featuring Her Pet, Fans Drop Hearts

Ellen's address

Over the past few months, Ellen has been facing work toxicity allegations by her former employees and the host addressed the issue in a lengthy monologue, when she kicked off the premiere of the 18th season of the show. Sharing her ordeal, Ellen DeGeneres revealed that she took the allegations very ‘seriously’ and extended her apologies to the people, who have been affected. More so, Ellen DeGeneres mentioned that she realises that her ‘position of privilege and power’ comes with great responsibility and the host took responsibility for whatever happened on her show.

Also Read | Ellen DeGeneres Says 'we Are Starting A New Chapter'; Kicks Off New Season Of Her Show

In 2019, James Corden made an appearance in The Ellen DeGeneres Show and recalled the time when he thought he would be fired from The Late Late Show. Corden mentioned that when he began hosting the show, he had no idea of how it will be received by the audience. The actor added that he was so worried about getting fired that he had not even purchased furniture for his home. Take a look at the video:

The Ellen Show

In her show, Ellen invites and talks to celebrities about their achievements and upcoming projects. She also interacts with the audience in her own inimitable way, which includes performances by comedic, musical and cinematic personalities. More so, Ellen also gives away charity on her show.

Also Read | Diana Penty Narrates 'Tails Of Vicky And D' With Video Featuring Her Pet, Fans Drop Hearts

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.