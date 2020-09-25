Diana Penty Narrates 'Tails Of Vicky And D' With Video Featuring Her Pet, Fans Drop Hearts

Diana Penty often delights her fans with 'pawdorable' pictures and videos of her dog, Vicky on social media. On September 24, the actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of her reading to Vicky. Here, while Diana sat down to read Vicky a book, her dog can be seen laying back on the sofa. Take a look at Diana Penty's Instagram post.

Diana's '#TailsOfVickyAndD'

Also Read | Diana Penty stuns in close-up portraits, says 'Posing is a performing art'

In this Instagram post, Diana Penty shared a small conversation tail of her with Vicky. She explained that according to her, Vicky asked her to read her a story, tuck her tight in the bed, recite a sweet prayer for her and finally kiss her good night. However, Diana also has a double thought of what Vicky actually had said. According to the actor, Vicky asked her to feed some more food. The Cocktail actor described this entire conversation as '#TailsOfVickyAndD'.

Diana Penty's Instagram caption

What I think Vicky said: Read me a story, tuck me in tight, say a sweet prayer and kiss me good night â¤ï¸

What she actually said: I’d like some more food, Hooman ðŸ˜

#TailsOfVickyAndD

Also Read | Diana Penty’s throwback to ‘using hotel lobby as runway’, watch video

Fans call them 'sweet'

Diana Penty's fans and followers shared their reactions in the comment section. They also made some hilarious jokes over Diana guessing what Vicky said. One of the users wrote, 'try little harder in mind reading', while another added, 'Vicky is tired I guess ðŸ˜ƒ'.

Fans also complimented Diana and Vicky's pair. One of the fans commented, 'Hahaha give her food DP. She's so cute yaar', while another said, 'hat's a really cute furball you got there... ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ðŸ˜˜ for him... #just2cute #just2adorable #cutefurball'. Here're more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Diana Penty Instagram Comment Section

Also Read | Diana Penty turns her back on 2020 as she posts a new photo; see post

On the work front for Diana, the actor was last seen in comedy-drama flick Khandaani Shafakhana. Apart from Penty, the film also stars Sonakshi Sinha, Badshah, Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor. It is helmed by director Shilpi Dasgupta.

For her next, the actor boats the cast ensemble of an upcoming romantic drama film, Shiddat: Journey Beyond Love. Helmed by Kunal Deshmukh, the film is produced by T-Series and Maddock Films. It features Radhika Madan, Sunny Kaushal, Mohit Raina and Diana Penty.

Also Read | Diana Penty on 8 years of 'Cocktail': 'Deepika will always be Veronica to my Meera'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.