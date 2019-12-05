James Corden's 'The Late Late Show' To Be Lined Up With Guest Hosts

Popular English comedian, actor, singer and show host James Corden invites renowned personalities in The Late Late Show with James Corden. The Whatever Happened To Harold Smith actor has made several friends in the Hollywood industry. Of late, James has been quite busy promoting his upcoming musical fantasy drama flick, Cats.

James Corden's upcoming ventures

This is another film that will make Corden stay away from The Late Late Show for a while. The Lady in the Van actor is also prepping up for his forthcoming venture The Prom. To cover his job as a host, James has relied on some popular celebrities who are loved by the audience to step up as guest hosts in The Late Late Show with James Corden.

The Late Late Show to be lined up with the guest hosts

The most anticipated episodes of the late-night talk show will premiere on December 9, 2019, on the same channel. Alicia Keys, a popular American musician, and songwriter, has been invited over as a guest host in the show on December 9. The singer has appeared in Carpool Karaoke earlier which is the TV spin-off James Corden’s famous and recurring segment. The multitalented artist takes the stage by storm. Having an experience of hosting the 61st Grammy Awards held in 2019, Alicia knows how to grab the audience’s eyeballs.

Chance the Rapper as the host

Chance the Rapper has also previously hosted a much-watched show Saturday Night Live. According to a report, he will probably take over the couch of the late-night talk show. Chance once told Jimmy Kimmel that he has previously done stand-up comedy several times. Moreover, he unveiled that he will also be hosting the late-night show.

Harry Styles reprises his duty of a host after Chance

Chance the Rapper was the first to perform as a host and musical guest on the late-night live television show Saturday Night Live. On the second number comes Harry Styles. He will reprise as a guest host in The Late Late Show after Chance. He made his debut in 2017 and this will be his second time for filling the shoes of James Corden, according to a report.

