Harry Styles Reveals He Was Unaware About Zayn Malik's Unhappiness With One Direction

Harry Styles spoke to New Music Daily’s Zane Lowe and spoke about One Direction’s former member Zayn Malik's exit details. The Fine Line singer said that he or any other members of the band had no clue about Zayn’s unhappiness with the band.

Harry Styles said that all the members were surprised and sad about Zayn’s exit in 2015. He spoke on Zayn Malik’s behalf and said that even he was not too happy with the move. He mentioned how their tour was a successful one at the time, and things were only going upward for them. The members thought everyone had a mutual opinion about success. But Zayn leaving broke their beliefs. The Dunkirk star also mentioned how none of the members could have predicted the move, and they were in the dark for a while.

Harry Styles had mentioned Zayn Malik on Saturday Night Live earlier this month. Reportedly, Harry threw shade on the Flames singer by pretending to forget his name. Styles is the only member of the band to address any rumours or talk about Zayn Malik on national television.

On the work front

Harry Styles released his tour dates for his latest single album Fine Line. On the other hand, Zayn Malik released his new track Flames in collaboration with producers Jungleboi and R3HAB. Zayn Malik's Flames released on YouTube and Spotify and was an instant hit amongst streamers. Many fans are still waiting for the comeback of the band since their last music album Made In The A.M. released back in 2015.

Harry Styles Tour dates:

Zayn Malik's song:

