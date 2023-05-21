James Gunn Begged For THIS Scene To Be Retained In Avengers: Infinity War

Guardians of the Galaxy director-writer James Gunn recently opened up about the scene that he begged to keep in Avengers: Infinity War. James Gunn saw great success of his film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, as it made waves among fans and critics alike. It is also the last film in the Guardians of the Galaxy series as fans know it.

While speaking with the New York Times, James Gunn revealed the key scene he begged to have in Avengers: Infinity War. He told the outlet that it was the kissing scene between Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill/Star-Lord and Zoe Saldana’s Gamora. He explained that the presence of the scene established continuity with regard to how their relationship grew in the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2.

"I begged them to have that kiss in the movie because it was necessary to really cement their relationship," explained James. "I had a kiss in vol 2 that I cut – it was awesome, but it came at a weird time,” he added. He clarified that at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Peter and Gamora have developed feelings for each other. He added that the kissing scene established Peter and Gamora as girlfriend and boyfriend in Avengers: Infinity War.

Avengers: Infinity War featured a heartbreaking moment for the Guardians of the Galaxy members, when the villain Thanos sacrificed his daughter in order to claim the Soul Stone. However, a past variant of Gamora does return from the past, featured in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

More about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 features the original Guardians cast. Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, and Sean Gunn, all returned to play their roles. Other stars in the film are Will Poulter, who plays the role of Adam Warlock, Karen Gillan, who plays Gamora’s sister, Nebula, Pom Klementieff, who plays the role of Mantis and Chukwudi Iwuji, who served as the villain, The High Evolutionary.